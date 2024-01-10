COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Charges have been dismissed against two former Eastern Gateway executives who were accused of stealing from the school.

According to court records, all charges against James Miller and Jimmie Bruce — including grand theft, theft in office and misuse of credit cards — have been dismissed without prejudice in Franklin County Court of Common Pleas. That means the case is closed, but the state can refile charges later.

The state made a motion to request the dismissal of charges during a pretrial hearing on Monday.

Miller, the former vice president and chief of staff at the college, and Bruce, the former president, were charged in August with stealing funds from the school.

Auditor of State Keith Faber had accused the two of using college credit cards for purchases unrelated to school operations. The alleged inappropriate expenditures came to light during a routine audit of the college’s financial activities for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.

An investigation by the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) ultimately identified 205 credit card transactions totaling more than $28,757 that were not related to the operations of the college, according to a news release from the Auditor of State’s Office.

Bruce and Miller were placed on administrative leave in January 2020 and subsequently fired.

Last week, multiple state and federal departments — including the Auditor of State’s Special Investigations Unit — searched the Steubenville campus of Eastern Gateway Community College.

The search was related to ongoing investigations concerning the campus but was separate from the charges against Miller and Bruce.

WKBN reached out to the Auditor of State’s Office, which provided the following statement in response: