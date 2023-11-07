YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Back in June, Youngstown’s city design committee gave its approval to the people involved with a new business known as YoGo Bikeshare.

The owner met with the committee on Tuesday to discuss changes to their original docking station locations.

One of the planned docking stations is set to be built near the Youngstown Flea. The other approved location, originally at Federal and Champion streets, is now being moved to avoid construction and make it more accessible.

“We determined with our city engineer that Erie Terminal would be a good location overall for West Commerce, right at the Phelps walkway. So they can actually dock the bike there and walk down to the restaurants and locations there,” said Ronnell Elkins with YoGo Bikeshare.

They are also adding another location at Emily Alley at the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

If all goes as planned, the entire project should wrap up by spring of next year.