YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Catholic Charities hosted its annual holiday giveaway on Thursday.

It happened at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica in Youngstown.

Parents and guardians were invited in to shop for their children, all for free. Each child gets four gifts, and each adult gets gift cards for food.

Organizers say every year, there is a great financial need in the area and this year is no different.

“Especially with the economy the way it is, people are barely able to buy food or pay rent and utilities, let alone having this extra expense come up at the end of the year with Christmas gifts, so it’s very important for us to give back to the community,” said Wendy Rusback, of Catholic Charities.

Catholic Charities says Thursday’s giveaway was all thanks to generous donors.

If any gifts are left after Thursday, they will be given away to others in need next week.

