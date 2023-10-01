LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A case from May involving a 14-year-old boy who accidentally shot another teen while playing with a gun in Youngstown remains pending in Columbiana County Juvenile Court.

According to First News print partner The Morning Journal, the boy was charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with a three-year firearm specification.

The boy allegedly took a gun from his father’s residence in Columbiana County and was playing with it at his mother’s residence in Mahoning County when the gun went off and injured a 16-year-old boy.

The juvenile is due back in court Nov. 7.