YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – On the site where the original East Side Kentucky Fried Chicken once stood on Route 422 in Youngstown, Bill West was building his menu board and ordering system for what will be called Heck Ya Chili Dogs.

“Other businesses might look at this area and think that it’s not worth anything, but I see value here,” West said.

What everyone else sees is a building that’s soon to be a hot dog shop, painted in red and yellow squares.

“Ketchup and mustard,” West laughed.

And the building is made out of a cargo container.

“People are putting tiny houses in them. People are building apartment complexes out of them, and I saw it and I said that’s a great idea,” West said.

West is originally from Campbell. Now, he lives in Poland. He owned a plastic extrusion company across the street, closed it, and decided to get into hot dogs because he loves them, and because of his mother’s chili recipe with its secret ingredient.

“She wasn’t going to give it to me unless I really said, ‘Ok Mom, I swear I’ll never give this recipe away,” West said.

Heck Ya Chili Dogs will open with just hot dogs, though other items may be added. It’ll be drive-thru only, with windows on both sides.

“Pull out there and they can either turn back right and go the other way, or they can continue the direction they were heading,” West said.

West has been doing a lot of the work himself. And even though there’s still a lot of work to get done, he does plan to be serving hot dogs in a month.