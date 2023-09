YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police and firefighters responded after a car crashed into a Youngstown home early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the 300 block of South Jackson Street around 4:30 a.m.

Police said that the car drove off the roadway through a shrub row and knocked part of the front porch off of the house.

Police said that the driver was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and that another person in the car was not injured.