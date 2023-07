YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A single-vehicle accident on Youngstown’s South Side closed part of a road this morning.

It happened just after 2:30 a.m. on the corner of Midlothian and Rush boulevards.

The driver ended in the median of the two roads on Rush, hitting a Dominion Energy pressure station. Gas lines were not hit and service was not interrupted.

Part of Rush Boulevard was closed for a short period of time while crews cleaned up and fixed the station.

No one was injured in the crash.