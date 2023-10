YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A car fire blocked a main road in Youngstown early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to the corner of Market Street and West Auburndale Avenue just before 4 a.m.

A sedan had flames coming from the hood when our photographer arrived on the scene. Crews say the car had a mechanical failure, but no one was hurt.

Police blocked off Market Street until crews put the fire out, and the road is now open.