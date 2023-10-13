YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in an August shooting in Campbell was indicted Thursday by a Mahoning County grand jury.

Keith Franklin, 31, faces two counts of felonious assault, one with a firearm specification as well as a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Franklin is accused of an Aug. 6 shooting on Jean Street where a man was also beaten.

Franklin is accused of shooting one person and viciously beating another person.

Franklin is not allowed to have or be around a gun because of 2010 convictions in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for possession of heroin and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The shooting happened after an argument over Franklin beating a man with a baseball bat earlier in the day, reports said.

Franklin turned himself into police Aug. 14 and has been in the county jail since his arrest.