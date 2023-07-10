YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Dozens of local school students are spending this next week learning more about advanced manufacturing and how they can help design communities of the future.

About 60 students from Mahoning and Trumbull counties are taking part in the manufacturing camp at Wean Park.

Oganizers say they’ll conduct different exercises to teach the kids about manufacturing techniques and working together.

“This year’s theme is 3D printing and urban design — how we can manufacture universally designed communities that are bikeable, walkable and easily accessible to multi-modal transportation,” said Marvin Logan, Oh WOW! executive director.

This is the tenth year for these camps, which were organized in part by Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown’s office along with Youngstown State University, the YMCA and the Oh WOW! Center for Science and Technology.

The camp runs through Friday.