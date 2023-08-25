YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lou Zona, the executive director of the Butler Institute of American Art, is being recognized for his contribution to the arts.

Zona has been given the Lifetime Achievement Award of CreativeOhio’s Inaugural Champion Advocacy Awards.

These awards spotlight people across the Valley who are driving forces of change.

Zona has been the director of the Butler Institute since 1981. He says he is honored to receive this award.

“If you hang around long enough and no matter what industry you’re a part of, you’re going to get a special award for just hanging in there. But the fact of the matter is, I’m really honored to be thought of so highly,” he said.

Four others are also receiving Champion Advocacy Awards. They’ll be celebrated at a luncheon on October 20 at the Lake Club in Springfield.