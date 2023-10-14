YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A busy Youngstown road will be closed for 60 days, according to a press release.

Youngstown Director of Public Works Charles Shasho said that Industrial Road between S. Meridian and Bears Den Road will be closed to traffic starting October 16 for 60 days due to a waterline replacement.

The following streets will be closed:

Alcott Avenue

Crozier Avenue

Dorset Avenue

Baxter Avenue

Winston Avenue

Acton Avenue

All detours will be posted and motorists should use caution when going through work zones.