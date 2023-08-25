YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Several business owners in downtown Youngstown are unhappy with yet another road closure.

This weekend, Phelps Street will be closed for a mayoral conference.

Phelps Street is the only open road that allows traffic to flow through Federal Street.

Business owners say this confusion is difficult for customers and is hurting their profitability.

“That is having an event. They decided to close Phelps Street. They built an area over here that we were all told as business owners that this is going to be a place for an event,” said Anne Massullo Sabella, owner of Avalon Downtown Pizzeria.

“It’s something new every day. I learned about this today. That’s just something new to work around,” said Dan Martini, general manager of The Federal.

We reached out to Youngtown Mayor Tito Brown about why they chose to close Phelps Street for the mayoral conference. We did not hear back from him in time for this story.