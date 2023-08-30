YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A downtown Youngstown business operator says she and a number of other owners are fed up with construction downtown.

Anna Masullo-Sabella runs Avalon Downtown on West Federal Street. She and her business neighbors think this area looks more like a “war zone” these days.

Recently, construction crews have started tearing out the pavement nearby, making it that much more difficult for customers to get in and out of the area.

“We make a joke. I’m like, ‘Did you parachute in or helicopter in?” Because they come in and if you don’t know the downtown, it’s very confusing. They don’t know what streets are open and what streets are closed,” Massullo-Sabella said.

Massullo-Sabella says she’s been told crews will start rebuilding the part of Federal Street right in front of her place next spring which could make an already bad situation even worse.