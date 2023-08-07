YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A pair of young boys from Youngstown are due in juvenile court at a later date after they were charged with cruelty to animals.

Officers were called Sunday after neighbors complained they saw the boys, ages 10 and 13, throwing a cat up into a tree.

When police confronted them, reports say the boys did admit throwing the animal. Reports state when officers called the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center to have the boys detained, they were refused.

Both boys and their mothers were given citations.