YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Westside Bowl was filled with reggae music on Sunday as part of a fundraiser to help young amputees.

Tanya Braxton Kopp helped form the The Get Up Stand Up foundation after her late husband needed a leg amputation and the family realized how expensive treatment was.

Her husband was a reggae musician, held a benefit and the charity was born.

Sunday’s raffle basket and bowling fundraiser will help young amputees in the area regain a sense of normalcy.

“There’s a camp we’re kind of partnered up with — the Amputee Coalition of America,” Kopp said. “We send kids down to a specialized camp there. Everyone on board there are all amputees, and it’s just a really, really great place for them to be normal.”

Though this is the first Bowling for Amputees fundraiser, Kopp hopes to make it an annual event.