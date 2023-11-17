YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Friday at $15,000 for the person charged with scalding a 1-year-old child.

Devontay Anderson, 23, was arraigned before visiting Judge David Fuhry in municipal court on a third-degree felony charge of child endangering. Anderson is expected to have a preliminary hearing Nov. 24.

Anderson was arrested Wednesday after police were called to a home in the 500 block of Tod Lane for a report of women fighting in the driveway. When they arrived, an ambulance was also present with a 1-year-old child inside who had suffered third-degree burns up to his thighs.

The women in the driveway told police they had left the home earlier to run some errands and one of them left their child there for Anderson to watch, reports said. While they were gone, reports said they received a text from a neighbor saying they could hear crying and banging coming from the home, and Anderson also called the group and said the child had red feet but did not say how that happened.

Reports said the child had deep burns to his legs and feet, and he was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

Anderson was arrested in a nearby yard, reports said, and taken to the Mahoning County jail, from which the arraignment took place via video.

Anderson is also barred from having contact with the victim, the victim’s parents or the place where the incident happened.