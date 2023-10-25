YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Tuesday at $500,000 for a man indicted last week for an August shooting death.

Keylon White, 29, pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder during his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court.

White was indicted Thursday via direct presentment by a grand jury for the Aug. 9 shooting death of James Merchant, 29.

Merchant was found shot to death in an SUV in the 900 block of Alameda Avenue.

White was indicted after tests submitted to the state Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation were returned to investigators. He turned himself in over the weekend.