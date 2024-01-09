YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a woman accused of causing a fatal crash on the East Side.

Kyashia Madison, 28, of Youngstown, pleaded not guilty to several charges, including aggravated vehicular homicide, at her arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. She is accused of causing an Aug. 16 crash at Victor and Commonwealth avenues that claimed the life of Denasia Douglas, 19, of Youngstown.

A trial date of March 11 was set before Judge Maureen Sweeney.

Police said Douglas was a passenger in a car that collided with a car driven by Madison. Several other people were also hurt.

Madison was indicted in December via direct presentment.