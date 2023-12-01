YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Friday at $60,000 for a man accused of forcing his way into a home and taking a computer and punching a woman at a separate home.

Nicholas Mshar, 43, was arraigned in municipal court on charges of burglary, assault and domestic violence.

He was arrested about 4:35 p.m. Wednesday at a home on Poland Avenue after police responded to a call at a home on Euclid Avenue from a a woman who said Mshar forced his way inside and tried to take a laptop from the home.

When police were called to the Euclid Avenue home, reports said a woman there told them Mshar walked in unannounced, took a laptop belonging to the woman’s daughter, and walked out. When the woman tried to stop Mshar from taking the laptop he destroyed it, reports said.

The woman also had a black eye, and she told police Mshar punched her in the face several times at the Poland Avenue home after he got upset she received a text from the father of one of her children. She said he then took her phone and would not give it back.

A juvenile told police that when he saw the woman try to stop Mshar from taking the laptop, he tried to help and Mshar grabbed him by the neck and pushed him towards the street before leaving, reports said. The juvenile’s mother told police she did want to press charges, reports said.

Police then went to the Poland Avenue home, where Mshar was arrested. Reports said he initially refused to cooperate until an officer pulled their stun weapon.