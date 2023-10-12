YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was revoked this week for a man accused of firing shots at a woman and a passenger in her car while they were in the parking lot of the Mahoning County jail.

Gregory Lincoln, 24, had been free on $50,000 bond after he was arraigned Oct. 4 in municipal court on two counts of felonious assault.

Court records show he posted the bond Tuesday. Wednesday, Judge Carla Baldwin revoked his bond after he waived his preliminary hearing in municipal court and had both charges bound over to a Mahoning County grand jury.

Court records do not give a reason why the bond was revoked. The lead investigator on the case could not be reached for comment.

Lincoln is now back in jail.

Lincoln was arrested Oct. 2, the day after a woman told police Lincoln had fired a shot at her as she was backing into a parking space at the county jail on Fifth Ave. when she was there to visit her boyfriend.

The woman told police Lincoln pulled into the parking lot, drove in front of her car and fired one shot at her car through the rolled-down passenger window in his car. He then drove forward, got out and fired a second shot before driving away.

The woman drove across the street to the Youngstown State University Police Department, where she called 911.

Police found a 9mm shell casing in the parking lot of the jail. No one was injured.

Lincoln was arrested the next day after police went to look for him at his home on Detroit Avenue.