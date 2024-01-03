YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Bond was set Wednesday at $40,000 for a Campbell man accused of trying to steal an ATM early Tuesday morning on the South Side.

Abdliezel Hassen, 29, was arraigned by Judge Carla Baldwin in municipal court on a fourth-degree felony charge of theft and a fifth-degree felony charge of complicity to receiving stolen property via video hookup from the Mahoning County Jail.

He is expected to have a preliminary hearing Jan. 10.

Hassen was found by troopers with the Canfield Barracks of the Ohio State Highway Patrol at an ATM on East Midlothian Boulevard after they were alerted to a van similar to the one Hassen was in that was suspected of being involved in the theft of an ATM in Bristol.

Two men with Hassen managed to run away, reports said.

Reports said a lock on the ATM had been cut and a cutting tool was lying nearby, reports said. Reports said Hassen told police that he and the other two men have been involved in several ATM thefts recently.