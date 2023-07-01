YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police and emergency crews are on the scene where a 37-year-old man was found shot to death with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday evening.

Crews are on the scene at the corner of Mahoning and Evanston avenues where the body was found on the road.

Lt. Muhammad Awad says he believes the victim was shot at close range, and police recovered at least six shell casings.

Awad says they believe someone may have had an issue with the victim which resulted in the shooting. He says it’s possible the altercation started somewhere else and ended at this location.

Awad says authorities do know who the victim is but are not releasing his identity at this time.

He says they don’t have any suspects as of yet, but they are investigating.

Witnesses nearby said they heard about 10 gunshots. Police have the road taped off and there are at least six evidence markers on the ground.

Crime scene investigators, detectives and the coroner were on the scene.

Awad encourages anyone who may have seen something to come forward to the police. The shooting took place near a busy street with many vehicles driving by and he hopes someone will come forward.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.