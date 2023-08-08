YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)– A Boardman woman who is already serving time for a theft conviction in Trumbull County was in a Youngstown court Tuesday morning.

Taylor Moore entered not-guilty pleas to theft and fraud counts in Common Pleas Court.

She was indicted last month after Austintown police received complaints that Moore had been operating a fraudulent furniture business. Investigators received a report that she would put items on her own website that were actually pieces from another store in Liberty, taking the money from buyers but never delivering the items.

Moore made the news this summer for renting out her backyard swimming pool for parties until a judge ordered her to stop.

Her trial is set for next month.