YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Saturday, several community resource groups came together to offer assistance to new and expecting mothers.

The Healthy Babies and Families Block Party was at the Boys and Girls Club in Youngstown.

Agencies, including the Mahoning County Public Health department, held the cookout and party while also offering resources for healthier pregnancies and better birth outcomes.

There, parents could also find items like car seats, diapers and pack-and-plays.

“We’re just making sure that everything that they need is one-shop,” said Cora Lewis, coordinator with the Ohio Equity Initiative infant vitality. “They can get the resources here, the referral for the resources, and then they can provide those resources for them.”

In 2021, Mercy Health found the infant mortality rate in Mahoning County is the third highest in the state and nearly double the national average at the time.