YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A neighborhood party in Youngstown’s 6th Ward closed off some streets Saturday.

The Ravenwood Block Party took place on Ravenwood Avenue and the area of Firnley and Glenwood avenues.

Residents got to enjoy home-cooked meals, listen to music, enjoy water slides and meet with other members of the community.

Councilwoman Anita Davis and Clement Franklin, with Youngstown Parks and Recreation, were also on hand to answer questions and concerns from residents.

Organizer Alexandra Dawon said the focus of the event was to bring people together.

“We have to work together as a community and bring the love back. We used to be out playing, kids running around. I’m trying to bring the love back in the community,” Dawson said.

Dawson believes that the solution to the violence in Youngstown is to change the notion that things will not improve.

The block party runs until 8 p.m.