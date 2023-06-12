YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new billboard can now be seen on W. Evergreen Avenue and Market Street in Youngstown.

Youngstown United As One has a new billboard that reads, “Cease Fire Youngstown, Ohio…Nobody’s Winning.”

The billboard aims to stop senseless acts of violence in the community. “Nobody’s Winning” means that no matter what side of the violence you are on, it doesn’t end well.

Darrell Jones, president of Youngstown United As One, says the community needs to continue to hear the message of peace and putting guns down, especially for younger generations.

The billboard will be displayed for 28 days.