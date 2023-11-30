YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A week ago Tuesday, Congressman Bill Johnson was chosen as the next president of Youngstown State University. Since then, organizations like the YSU Foundation have expressed concerns about people being reluctant to support the university. Johnson shared his thoughts with First News on the concerns that have come to light.

Sitting Thursday afternoon in YSU’s board of trustees meeting room, Johnson said he has no intention of withdrawing as president.

“I’m going to be president. I’ve got a contract that says I’m going to be, and soon,” Johnson said.

But from the moment Johnson was introduced, he’s heard the criticism.

“People say that I’m this, that or the other, and there’s no foundation of truth in any of that. If they would just sit down and talk to me first, and then draw their conclusion, I think we’d be a lot further down the road,” Johnson said.

Johnson spoke of a YSU student who emailed him Wednesday, wondering why something didn’t fit with what others were saying? So, Johnson called him.

“He said, My god, you’re calling me?” Johnson recounted. “I said, ‘You’re the reason I’m doing this. You’re a student.'”

Of all the people critical of Johnson becoming president, how many have contacted him directly?

“None of them,” Johnson said.

This includes Bruce Zoldan, who is considering withdrawing a donation of $5 million to renovate the current Kilcawley Center, and Ed Muransky, who announced his resignation as chair of the YSU Foundation on Wednesday.

“Both of them have my phone number. Neither one of them have called me. So I don’t what to even say about that,” said Johnson. “I have worked well with both of them. I’ve helped both of them over the years.”

Johnson says he was first approached by the search firm Wittkiefer, which the YSU board of trustees hired in the search for a new university leader.

“When it became clear to me that they were looking for a leader with life skills,” said Johnson.

The congressman — and soon-to-be president — has some lofty goals.

“Of making Youngstown State University not just a school in Northeast Ohio, but the anchor university of Northeast Ohio. I want the other research universities across this state to be looking at Youngstown State through the windshield, not in the rear view mirror,” Johnson said.

Johnson says someone in Washington told him he’s now “one of 435 trying to make a difference.” But at Youngstown State, he’ll be one of one. He realizes he’ll be the man everyone’s looking to, but he says he’s extremely happy, honored and humbled to be the next president.

Watch the full interview with Bill Johnson and First News reporter Stan Boney below.