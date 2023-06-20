YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Charlie Staples Barbecue, a longtime culinary landmark in the Valley, announced Tuesday that it’s under new ownership.

Casey Pitts and Dr. Tonia Farmer Pitts have bought the restaurant, with plans to merge it with their other business, Pitt Boss Esports Lounge, an esports and entertainment company.

“This merger marks a thrilling new chapter for the beloved barbeque establishment and the esports community in Youngstown,” stated a press release from the company.

Founded in 1974, Charlie Staples Barbecue has become a mainstay in the community, known for its barbecue dishes and friendly atmosphere.

“While it’s an emotional moment to pass on the legacy of Charlie Staples Barbecue, we are confident that the ‘Cup of Love’ is passed into good hands with Casey and Tonia,” Charlie Staples said in an announcement he made to staff.

The Pitts’ other business, Pitt Boss Esports Lounge, an entertainment hotspot, has been expanding its operations in recent years. A spokesperson for the business said the acquisition of Charlie Staples Barbecue signals an innovative crossroad between food culture and esports, “Bringing together two brands that Youngstown locals love.”

“It’s our goal to preserve the traditional flavors of Charlie Staples Barbecue while introducing an engaging esports atmosphere to the mix,” a spokesperson for Pitt Boss Esports Lounge said.

Over the coming months, patrons can expect to see gradual changes as the transition takes place, though the Pitts maintain that the “the famous barbeque staples they have come to love will remain.”