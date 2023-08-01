YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Beloit man who pleaded guilty earlier this year to child pornography charges was sentenced Tuesday to 17 and a half years in prison.

U.S. Judge Donald C. Nugent handed down the sentence in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to Matthew Bartchy, 28, on charges of receipt and distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and possession of child pornography.

The charges stem from a March 14, 2022, search of Bartchy’s home during a child pornography investigation.

An affidavit attached to the criminal complaint in the case said an investigation into Bartchy began because of tips authorities received from internet sites such as Instagram and Dropbox that Bartchy had accessed images of child pornography.

Investigators got a search warrant and viewed the images and determined they were accessed by Bartchy and then got another warrant to search his home.

At his home, investigators found three images on his cell phone, the affidavit said. The affidavit stated Bartchy admitted to sending and receiving child pornography on several different platforms.

Bartchy has been in federal detention since his arrest in March 2022 and was given credit for those days toward his sentence as he awaited the outcome of his case.