YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a constant danger every time you swipe your credit card– skimmers. We’ve seen the devices in gas pumps across the country. This week, a new twist on an old trick from scammers came to light.

A new warning this week from the Better Business Bureau, coming on the heels of Giant Eagle cautioning customers about credit card skimmers found inside five stores in Ohio.

“This is the first time we’ve heard of it actually inside of a store,” said Melissa Ames, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau. “Scam artists are very creative, and they’re always using new ways to get our personal information.”

Giant Eagle made the discovery back in November at three stores located in the Cleveland area and two others near Columbus.

“We immediately inspected PIN pads across supermarkets chain-wide… The devices and PIN Pads were removed and sent for forensic analysis,” the company said.

“There are still people that aren’t using the chip. They’re not using the tap function. There are still people using the magnetic swipe function, and those are the people that scam artists are looking to target,” Ames said.

Identity thieves attach the devices to PIN pads so they can steal a person’s account information and make fraudulent purchases. Regardless of the type of payment you’re using, it’s always a best practice to check on your bank.

“From what we understand, it’s pretty easy to install. They make them so you can just clip them in. If you’re at the pump, I’m not really looking to see what you’re doing, so it takes just a minute for these skimmers to pop in,” Ames said.

So what should you do if you notice some unusual charges on your accounts? Ames said to immediately call your bank.

“Let them know that this is fraud. you should probably contact the store where you made the sale,” she said.