YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sunday kicked off the third year of the R.E.S.P.E.C.T. League, a men’s and women’s basketball league for young adults, at the Youngstown YMCA.

The league is run through the downtown YMCA. A part of the league’s purpose is to help reduce violence in the community.

“We do more than basketball,” said YMCA of Youngstown director Daundray Brown. “We provide resources, training and employment opportunities, as well.”

Brown stressed the importance of recreation for young adults.

“Not only is it important for your overall health and well-being, but its important to just have a little bit of fun, as well,” Brown said. “The opportunity to be able to fellowship, interact with those in your community. We have [Youngstown Police Department] here as well, and this is a great interaction with them.”

Brown said this environment is a great way to be able to interact with police in a friendly setting. This helps build a bridge between the community and the police department.

“We are not their enemy. We are actually another resource for them to be able to reach the goals that they want to reach,” said Malik Mostella, officer and community liaison with the Youngstown Police Department. “Programs like this are important, because it allows our different organizations to work together to help the youth in our city.”

Brown said the goal of the program is to have fun, get some physical fitness and bring the community together.

“When we have idle time, especially for this age group 18-24, [we tend to do] the wrong things,” Brown said. “Or, you know, you just don’t have those opportunities to be around positive community pillars or influential people.”

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. basketball league is 11 weeks of game and a championship game. You do not have to be a member of the YMCA to participate.