YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — On Sunday, the R.E.S.P.E.C.T. basketball league in Youngstown passed out dozens of basketball shoes to the team at the YMCA.

The Terry Rozier Foundation donated all the shoes to the league. Rozier is a Youngstown native and plays for the Charlotte Hornets. His foundation has also donated uniforms to the team.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T. League founder William Miller said he’s grateful for the foundation’s support, especially on short notice.

“Every year, we raise the bar and make this something that the community can get around, that the community can support, the community believe in and that show results,” Miller said. “I know when they’re here, they’re not in the streets possibly doing something that can get them in trouble.”

This is the league’s third year.