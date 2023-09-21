YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An award-winning country music artist is coming to Youngstown in 2024.

According to a press release, Dustin Lynch will be performing at the Covelli Centre as a part of his “Killed The Cowboy Tour” with special guest Skeez on April 13, 2024.

Lynch is known for his hits that include “Cowboys and Angels,” “Small Town Boy,” “Good Girl,” “Party Mode” and “Ridin Roads.”

In 2020, Lynch’s single “Ridin Roads” was recognized as one of the Top 50 country songs of the year by BMI.

Presale tickets will be available online on Thursday, September 28 from 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. with the password: CHEVROLET.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 29 at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Ticket prices range from $35-$55.