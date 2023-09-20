YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — As part of the continuous work in downtown Youngstown, one road will be closed to drivers and another area will offer limited access to pedestrians.

Phelps Street between Commerce and West Federal will have reduced pedestrian access beginning Sept. 25 and lasting for approximately four weeks. The closure is due to the demolition of 20 Federal Place. Access to all businesses will be maintained, according to a release from the City.

Also effective Sept. 25, Rayen Avenue between Walnut and Fifth Avenue will have intermittent closures for resurfacing. Resurfacing is expected to only last one day, and drivers will be directed by flaggers to detours.

These are in addition to an ongoing closure of West Federal Street between Hazel and Phelps Street, running from Aug. 21 through Nov. 17.