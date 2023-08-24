YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s almost time for the annual Panerathon, and drivers should be aware of road closures they may encounter on the day of the race.

The following roads and locations in Mill Creek MetroParks will be closed on Sunday, Aug. 27 from approximately 8 a.m. through noon:

Price Road

Price Road entrance of Fellows Riverside Gardens

West Glacier Drive

West Drive

Slippery Rock Bridge

Bottom of Birch Hill Drive to West Drive (access to Birch Hill Cabin and Lily Pond from McCollum & Wilkinson)

The roads will be closed to vehicular traffic in addition to cyclists and pedestrians.