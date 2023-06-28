YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — An Austintown woman who pleaded guilty to causing an accident that killed a man last year was sentenced Wednesday to six months in the Mahoning County Jail.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum handed down the sentence to Waylynn Ward, 26, in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for a charge of vehicular homicide. Ward pleaded guilty May 3 to the charge, a first-degree misdemeanor.

She is accused of causing a Sept. 7 accident that killed 65-year-old Daniel Harvischak, of Youngstown, in the 3900 block of Tippecanoe Road.

Ward was originally charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, a third-degree felony, but the charge was downgraded because the victim had some culpability in the accident, Assistant Prosecutor Michael Rich said.

There was no sentencing recommendation in the case.

Defense attorney Frank Cassese said his client and Harvischak had some sort of encounter at a prior intersection and that Harvischak wanted Ward to roll down her window, and when she wouldn’t, he gave her an obscene gesture.

Ward was on her way to work at St Elizabeth Health Center’s Boardman campus, where she was a nurse, and her son was in the car with her to go to daycare, Cassese said.

The two cars continued on at a high rate of speed until the accident. Cassese said his client should have simply let Harvischak go on his way.

“Lapse of judgment? No question,” Cassese said. “But she was afraid.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said both vehicles were going very fast and cited aggressive driving as a charge of the crash.

The two vehicles were going south on Tippecanoe Road and were parallel with other as the turning lane and through lane merged into one lane when the two vehicles collided head-on with a third vehicle.

The third vehicle and Ward’s vehicle both caught fire.

Ward, her son, and the driver of the other vehicle, a Niles school resource officer, had to be taken to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

Harvischak’s sister said her brother was a truck driver who had two sons in Texas and three grandchildren.

She said she doesn’t know why her brother was so upset and that he was partly responsible for what happened, but he paid for his mistake with his life, she said.

“He could’ve easily took his foot off the gas pedal,” she said.

She said she forgives her brother and Ward but also wondered why Ward wouldn’t just ignore her brother and go on her way.

“Why didn’t you just acknowledge this guy is a whack job and just leave him alone?” she asked. “I love my brother and I miss him very much.”

Ward said she is sorry and thinks of the accident every day. She said she hopes to get her job back and make a difference.

“I am wholeheartedly sorry,” she said.

Although a presentence investigation recommended probation, Judge Krichbaum said the circumstances in the case called for a maximum sentence of six months.

“I would impose more time if I could,” he said.

The key, the judge said, was the fact that Ward had her child with her yet allowed herself to enhance in behavior that endangered her child and took the life of another person.

“This is a duel is what it appears to be,” Judge Krichbaum said. “What makes it all the more shocking, all the more revolting, is that the defendant’s child was in the vehicle when she was engaging in this activity.”