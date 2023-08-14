YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Austintown trustee Steve Kent took the stand in his own defense Monday in his sexual misconduct trial.

Kent, 54, is on trial before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on three counts of sexual battery and one count of tampering with evidence.

He was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a then-17-year-old student while he was working as the school resource officer at Poland Seminary High School.

During his testimony, Kent repeatedly denied having any sexual contact with the victim, who earlier stated that she was involved in sexual activity with Kent.

Closing arguments are expected this afternoon.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.