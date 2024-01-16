YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man accused of threatening a judge has asked for bail for his client and that a visiting judge and prosecutor be appointed to the case.

The requests were filed last week by Pennsylvania-based attorney Adam M. Vanho, who represents Nicholas Montalto, 28.

A grand jury is considering charges of intimidation, a third-degree felony, and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor, after he was arrested following a complaint from a local judge that Montalto was sending threatening messages saying he would harm the victim’s family or himself.

He was arrested by Boardman police in late December and the charges were bound over Jan. 2 to common pleas court. Montalto has been held without bond since his Dec. 26 arraignment in Mahoning County Area Court in Boardman.

In the motion for a visiting judge and prosecutor, Vanho said those appointments are necessary because the victim in the case has a relative who is a judge to ensure the case is heard impartially.

Vanho also asked that his client be granted bond, which he said was done over his objections at the time of Montalto’s arraignment. Vanho said his client has several places he can stay and he can be placed under electronically monitored house arrest if the court desires.

At the time of his arraignment, Montalto was held without bond because Montalto could not provide a home address.