YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a man accused of a double murder on the West Side is asking a judge to suppress evidence in the case.

Rhys Cartwright-Jones, who represents Mikese Stevens, 23, of Youngstown, said in a motion filed Wednesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court that his client’s statements to police should be suppressed because he was not in custody when he was interviewed by police.

Stevens is accused of the Dec. 20 shootings deaths of Joseph Sanders, 51, and Kimberly Kalasky, 41. They were found shot to death in a home on Cherry Hill Drive on the West Side.

Stevens was arrested a few days after Sanders and Kalasky were found. He was questioned by police and released before he was arrested.

In his motion, Cartwright-Jones said his client went to the police station shortly after the murder with his father and aunt. Stevens was not aware when he was there that police considered him a suspect, and he spoke to a detective and another officer in an off-the-cuff conversation where he gave incriminating answers, Cartwright-Jones wrote.

None of those officers ever read Stevens his Miranda rights against self-incrimination, Cartwright-Jones wrote, and because of that, the statements he made to police should be suppressed.

Any evidence, including the murder weapon, must also be excluded at trial because police were only able to find that evidence based on the statements Stevens made, Cartwright-Jones wrote.

Police did not release a motive for the killings, but they have said Stevens is a friend of the victims.

Stevens did undergo a competency evaluation shortly after he was arraigned in municipal court. When he was deemed competent to stand trial, his case was then bound over to common pleas court.

Court records do not list a trial date. Judge John Durkin is hearing the case.