YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The attorney for a woman accused in a December 2021 shooting death on the West Side is asking a judge to bar prosecutors from showing two pictures of her posing with money while she was on the run from the charges.

Tony Meranto filed the motion Thursday before Judge John Durkin in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on behalf of 23-year-old C’Mone Thomas. Thomas is accused of taking part in a Dec. 27, 2021, shooting at a Tyrell Avenue apartment complex that killed Joseph Addison, 42, and wounded three others.

Thomas faces charges of aggravated murder and attempted murder in the case as does her brother, Marquez Thomas, 26. They are both set for trial June 26.

Marquez Thomas was taken into custody almost immediately after the shootings. His sister was on the run until April 2022, when she turned herself in to police.

While she was on the run, authorities said Thomas posed for two pictures, one where she was sitting on a couch with the words WANTED FUGITIVE spelled out in Monopoly money on the floor in front of the couch. In the other photo, she is seen holding two rolls of cash.

Meranto asked that prosecutors not be allowed to show those photos to jurors. He said in his motion that they would bias jurors against his client. He added that while the photos may be used by prosecutors during a hearing to determine if she should be granted bond, a criminal trial is another story.

During a hearing in May 2022 to determine if she should be given a bond, prosecutors showed the pictures to Judge Durkin. The judge cited the pictures when he ruled that C’Mone Thomas was to be held in the county jail until her trial.