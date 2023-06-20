YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police Tuesday searched the area around the North Side after they found two cars there that were stolen in the morning.

The two are at least five cars reported stolen Tuesday just on the department’s day shift.

Officers were at the Brier Hill apartment complex on DuPont Street about 10:50 a.m. for an unrelated call when they spotted the two cars in a field.

Three juveniles who were by the cars ran into the woods off Stansbury Drive. Officers set up a perimeter and spent about 45 minutes looking for them.

A police dog found a juvenile in the woods, but so far, no charges have been filed.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.