YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Sixth Circuit United States Court of Appeals is upholding a ruling that the city of Youngstown is not exempt from being sued.

The initial ruling was made by United States District Court Judge Benita Pearson in May of last year.

According to court records, Two Bridges, LLC is suing the City of Youngstown after the city demolished its building: Anthony’s on the River.

The business claimed that its 14th Amendment rights were violated. The 14th Amendment states that “No State shall… deprive any person of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law.”

However, the City of Youngstown claimed that it is immune from being sued.

Ohio Revised Code §2744 states that municipalities have immunity for cases brought against them. However, Two Bridges countered, claiming this doesn’t apply because there’s an exception.

The exception states specifically: “This chapter does not apply to, and shall not be construed to apply to, the following: …Civil claims based upon alleged violations of the Constitution or statutes of the United States.”

Last Ma,y Judge Pearson ruled in favor of Two Bridges, LLC, stating that the city is not immune in this case because the business is alleging a violation of constitutional rights.

The city then took the case to the United States Court of Appeals.

On June 15, the Sixth Circuit United States Court of Appeals handed down its judgment. It agreed with Judge Pearson’s ruling and said that Two Bridges’ claim falls under the exemption.

The opinion states that whether or not a plaintiff can invoke the federal exception to statutory immunity depends on the substance of its claim.

“While Two Bridges’ pleadings consistently emphasize its deprivation of due process under the federal law, neither in this court nor before the district court has Youngstown pointed to any evidence in the record that the company has invoked state tort law during this litigation, Thus, accepting its argument would require us to construe the record in its favor rather than in favor of the non-movant – something we cannot do,” the opinion states.

Ron Eiselstein, holder of Two Bridges, LLC, and his attorney Charles Dunlap say they are happy with the ruling and they feel the city needs to change its ordinances when it comes to notifying building owners of demolitions.

“They just randomly took advantage of people’s rights without due process. You can’t do that in a civilized society,” Eiselstein said. “Everyone’s trying to make a living and your own city would do something like this to taxpayers?”

Now that the appellate ruling has come down, a trial date will be set to determine whether or not the city violated the business’s 14th Amendment right.

First News has reached out to the city’s attorney but has yet to hear back.