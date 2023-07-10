YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A billboard in Youngstown is coming down Tuesday, but it’s gained a lot of traction in the last month.

Youngstown United As One put a billboard up on the corner of Market Street and Evergreen Avenue. Its message aims to stop violence around the city.

Lamar Advertising Company estimates over 295,000 people saw the billboard. That’s almost 78,000 people a week.

Darrell Jones, president of Youngstown United as One hopes drivers on Market Street take the billboard’s message to heart.

“If there’s a killing being done, people seeking recent, family members and this and that, hopefully, this sign could make them change their mind and turn around because then no one wins. Both sides of the family, the victim and the one who did the killing, they suffer,” Jones said.

Jones wants to put more billboards up next summer. He hopes to get billboards help to bring unity in the community.