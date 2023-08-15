YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The City of Youngstown has announced another upcoming road closure, set to take place from the end of August through mid-November.

West Federal Street between Hazel and Phelps Street is set to close Aug. 21 and remain closed until Nov. 17. The intersection of Phelps and West Federal Street may also experience temporary closures as work progresses. This closure comes as part of the Smart2 Roadway Project.

Pedestrians will continue to have access to the area.

Downtown Youngstown has seen a great deal of roadwork over the past few years, leading to frustrations for both drivers and local businesses.