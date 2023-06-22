YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The head of Youngstown’s Code Enforcement Office says the problems of animal abuse — especially hoarding — are out of control.

Superintendent Mike Durkin took his concerns to members of City Council’s Safety Committee after earlier this month after cats were taken from a home on Breaden Street, and then the very next day, a number of dogs were seized on McGuffey Road.

“It’s not like there’s five or 10 — there’s 60, 70, 80,” Durkin said. “We had 100 not too long ago. It needs to be addressed.”

Just this month, agents with Animal Charity took in 103 animals, with 102 of those being picked up in Youngstown. There were 19 different species, and the agency has spent $110, 000 on emergency vet care and equipment.

“A lot of humane societies are still on the one-odd case a year when we are dealing with these terrible cases on a regular basis,” said Jane MacMurchy of Animal Charity.

In the meantime, the Dog Warden’s kennels are holding close to 90 animals, many of them for months. While Durkin says he’s working on a proposal to place a limit on the number of animals any one household can have without a permit, council members will consider paying the Dog Warden and Animal Charity to add staff and cover some of their expenses.

“I’m so glad that we’re talking about it now,” said Dianne Fry, Mahoning County Dog Warden. “They’re understanding that there is a problem now, that it’s a serious problem.”