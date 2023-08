YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police officers were back at the scene of a Youngstown homicide Monday afternoon — this time to deal with animals in the home.

They, along with the Ohio Department of Agriculture, removed three small alligators and a turtle from the home on Bruce Street.

Police say they were made aware of the reptiles during the homicide investigation.

Police were initially called there shortly after 12:30 a.m., and a man was found dead there with a gunshot wound.