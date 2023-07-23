YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A portion of South Avenue was blocked after an airborne car crashed into another vehicle Sunday evening.

The crash happened around 7:50 p.m. Sunday at the corner of South and Cameron avenues. Police said it happened during a bout of heavy rainfall; speed is thought to have been a factor.

According to Youngstown police, a white car was speeding on South Avenue when it hit a pole, knocking down wires. Then, the car went airborne and struck a blue SUV, which was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of South Avenue and Cameron Avenue.

Police said the driver of the white car ran away from the scene.

The driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

South Avenue from Pasadena and Emery avenues was closed while crews cleared the scene; the road has since reopened.