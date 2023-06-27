YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An advocate for better education in Youngstown says it’s time that administrators with both the city and the local schools come together and correct decades of failure.

Jimma McWilson runs an organization known as the “F.A.M.I.L.Y. Empowerment Student Achievement Institute.” He said students graduating or leaving the Youngstown City Schools are badly under-educated.

He blames both the Board of Education and the school’s superintendent, as well as the administration of Mayor Tito Brown and City Council.

“The words are always ‘Improve, we’re going in the right direction.’ No, there are places that have already done it. We need to visit them. Humble yourself and say, ‘I haven’t been able to do it in 25 years; how are you doing it?'” McWilson said.

McWilson wants to create a community task force to address the problems, using local shares of American Rescue Plan money to cover the million-dollar cost. He wanted the funds to pay for a tutoring program in the city, but that was rejected for not following federal guidelines.