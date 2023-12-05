YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Foundation announced major enhancements to its $3 million Y-STAR program, through which city school students earn full four-year scholarships to Youngstown State University.

According to a press release, starting this year, Y-STAR will cover the cost of personal computers, YSU-owned housing, meals and other expenses that have proven to be formidable barriers to participants since the program was launched in 2012.

The president of The Youngstown Foundation, Lynette Forde released a statement:

“The goal is that Y-STAR students receive a loan-free college education right here in Youngstown.

We have learned in recent years that, even though Y-STAR covered traditional expenses like tuition, books and fees, many students were faced with other costs that made it impossible for them to complete their education. Many of them transferred to other universities where comprehensive scholarship programs took care of these other expenses, and some were forced to cut their college education short.

With the support of YSU and the school district, we are reinventing Y-STAR with the goals of educating more Youngstown scholars and enhancing our community’s pool of college-educated professionals. This is a team effort, and we believe we have a winning team.”

Y-STAR students are still required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FASFA). For more information on tuition and costs, visit the YSU website.

Students interested in learning more about the Y-STAR program should contact their school’s guidance counselor or the financial aid office at YSU.